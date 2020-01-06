Sounds About White: Black Stars Snubbed At Golden Globes

Another year and another annual award show that seemingly neglects the talent and contributions of Black people in the arts. This year’s Golden Globes already had some glaring omissions from the nominees’ side of things and of the few Black stars who did get nominated, none took home a trophy.

Perhaps the greatest snub of them all occurred with Netflix’s Ava DuVernay-directed When They See Us series didn’t snag a nomination last fall in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV category.

However, DuVernay wasn’t all that bothered as evidenced by a tweet where she wrote, “Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war. Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails. Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win!”

Other snubs included the acclaimed Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category with Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, Cynthia Erivo passed over for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category, and Murphy once again snubbed in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

Beyoncé was nominated in the Best Original Song category for the song “Spirt” from The Lion King: The Gift companion album and the original motion picture soundtrack for The Lion King remake. In the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama category, Billy Porter was nominated for his role in the popular Pose series.

In other Golden Globes news, the host for the night was Ricky Gervais and he was at his offensive best, or worst considering who you ask. Subjects such as the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 23-year age gap with his girlfriend, and the fact that so many Black stars were snubbed all got a mention in Gervais’ opening monologue, which can be viewed below.

