A$AP Rocky Clears Up Black Lives Matter Comment During Interview

A$AP Rocky is starting 2020 with clarity and one comment he set out to clear up was his insensitive remarks about Black Lives Matter movement.

During an interview with the hilarious Kerwin Frost, A$AP Rocky spoke about the overwhelming support he received during his jail stint in Sweden, crediting Meek Mill for giving him the advice he needed to put things into perspective.

“I think what happened was real unfortunate. Wrong place, wrong time type shit,” A$AP Rocky said. “I was talking to Meek, I was talking to a few people and they were like ‘It goes to show you that even with money that shit can happen to you.’ That experience just had me in jail thinking like ‘Was I wrong? Damn, maybe I am wrong. Damn, maybe it is my fault.’ You be in solitary confinement for so long.”

Although the situation was allowing him to gain perspective, it was his old comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement that left many saying the “Babushka” rapper deserved the outcome, which Rocky clarifies was furthest from the truth.

“I thought I addressed that in the past and to be in jail hearing people still trying to stir up some weird shit,” Rocky continued. “What I will say though is in those old interviews I used to say ‘I think it’s inappropriate for me to rap about things I didn’t help with. I felt like when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went down there and he actually was on the news and he helped. I felt like he deserved to rap about it. So when someone ask me that in 2015 I’m like: ‘I just feel, personally, if I’m in SoHo or I’m here I can’t even talk on that’… That’s appropriating. … It’s not sincere. It’s pretentious.”

In addition to speaking on his legal issues, ASAP Rocky touched on a myriad of things from his history with A$AP Mob, his love for A$AP Yams and why the Osiris D3 shoes were the inspiration for his Under Armor collaboration; but nothing was more telling than his condemnation of the cancel culture—which he explained is a form of cyber bullying, while offering support to both Ian Connor and Sheck Wes, both of which who have been accused of violent acts towards women

“I heard of people doing some real f*cked up shit,” Rocky said about protégé Ian Connor. “I can say that [Ian Connor] gets picked on more than people think. A lot of it is cyberbullying.”

In regards to Sheck Wes, A$AP Rocky claims that while he’s not judging the situation, he is friends with both Justine Skye and Wes and hopes the two overcome the situation.

“Everybody want to cancel him… all this other shit,” Rocky said. “I f*cks with Justine Skye. I like Sheck Wes as a musical artist. I don’t know what happened with that situation. I really hope that they figure it out. I wasn’t there. I hope that they figure that out.”

Check out the full interview below.

