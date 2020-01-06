Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike Lee Joint & Barack & Michelle Obama Produced Documentary

Ever since Netflix paved the way for online media streaming services, others like Hulu, Amazon Prime and now even cable networks like Cinemax have tried to follow suit. Still, Netflix continues to dominate the game and going into 2020 it looks like they’ll continue to reign.
Over the weekend the network that started it all took to social media to announce a slate of new projects set to drop in the double deuce double O (wait, that’s not exactly right), and amongst the more interesting projects are Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, documentary executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp.
Naturally a few had jokes about the title of the Obamas produced film.
Though these titles are sure to get burn once they drop later this year, we are a bit disappointed that Netflix didn’t give any update on The Council which will star Will Smith as Nicky Barnes.
