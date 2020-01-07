It’s finally here, Lil Uzi Vert enthusiasts.

After tweeting out step-by-step directions on how to do the “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” the Philadelphia artist has dropped an official video for the aforementioned dance and, well, it seems simple enough (sarcasm).

Fresh off his upcoming album Eternal Atake, “Futsal Shuffle 2020” features Uzi and his friends busting some loosely choreographed moves that might take his more novice dance fans a hot minute to nail. Truth be told by the time they get this right he might have had his next album on the shelves for a few weeks. They gotta learn how to kick here, twist there, float off into the air – it’s just too much work if you ask us but to each his own.

Check out the new visuals for “Futsal Shuffle 2020” below and let us know if you were able to nail it by the end.

Peep the original instructions below.

Step out Left

Step out Right

Cancel Out

REPEAT 🕺🏾🔥 Super easy !!!! Don’t Forget ALOT OF HAND 🖐🏾 MOVEMENT #FutsalShuffle 🛸 pic.twitter.com/TIRW3Ir8q0 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert Drops Dance Video for “Futsal Shuffle 2020” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: