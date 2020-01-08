Griselda Records has been putting in work with a devotion to hard body rapping for years—but it’s all good if you’re just now getting familiar. The crew of Westside Gunn, his brother Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher just dropped a Hype Williams-directed video for “DR. BIRDS” off their WWCD project.

The visual actually starts off with a cut from the album called “Scotties” that’s very much in line with their bars over everything mentalities. Then we get to “DR. BIRDS” with the FlyGod, Conway and Benny taking turns brutalizing the somber but punishing instrumental.

“Yo, I gave cocaine to users, and okays to shooters, I’m cocky, vintage Versace with the stone face Medusas/Sopranos and Margianos, we got gold-plated rugers, this pistol’ll backflip you, and blow your whole frame to Pluto,” spits the Butcher.

This ain’t no shiny happy go luck or therapy session about your feels rap, just real spit about that life. But as the refrain goes—”Told Virgil write brick on my brick.”—stuntin’ with high fashion bars is also on the itinerary.

WWCD is Griselda’s Shady Records/Interscope Records debut which dropped in late November 2019 with production from Beastbutcher and Daringer. In 2019, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn signed a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Not bad for some heads out of Buffalo—Westside Gunn owns Griselda Records, which signed the exclusive deal with Shady—the first MC’s to sign a major deal out of the upstate city.

Watch the video (nothing too crazy for a Hype Williams number) for “DR. BIRDS” below.

Ayo!: Griselda Drops Hype Williams-Directed “DR. BIRD’S” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: