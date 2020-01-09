Redskins Replace Eric Schaffer With Rob Rogers, Move Doug Williams to Player Development

The Redskins made a flurry of front office moves Thursday. The team announced that they have hired Rob Rogers as the new senior vice president of football administration and that Doug Williams has moved to senior vice president of player development. Before that, Washington had announced that they and former SVP of football operations Eric Schaffer have mutually parted ways.

“Rob Rogers is a skilled NFL executive who brings many years of valuable experience in contract negotiation and salary cap management to our front office,” said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder, according to Redskins.com. “He has a great working relationship with Coach Rivera and we look forward to his contributions to the Redskins.”

Rogers, who is familiar with new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, had been with the Carolina Panthers since 1995. He most recently served as their executive director of player finance and football research, as well as oversaw the Panthers football analytics department and worked on research and analysis of player contracts and statistics.

For Williams, the move takes him out of the personnel department and leaves a clear opening for a new general manager to join the team after the draft. The former Super Bowl MVP served as Senior vice president of player personnel since 2017.

The departing Schaffer had been with the Redskins for the past 17 years, most notably as the club’s chief contract negotiator. He was instrumental in constructing the contracts of countless players and coaches during his time in Washington and is widely regarded as one of the best in his field around the NFL.

“I want to thank Eric Schaffer for his work and contributions over the past 17 years. He was dedicated to the team and the organization and we wish him all the best,” said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder.

Schaffer becomes the latest front office member to depart since new head coach Ron Rivera was hired. Former team president Bruce Allen was also recently let go after spending the last ten years with Washington.

