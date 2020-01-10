Future & Drake Work Blue Collar Gigs While Spittin’ Luxury Bars In “Life Is Good” Video

Future and Drake are millionaires who actually possess the luxury goods they often spit about. Such is the case in the new single and video for “Life Is Good,” but the visual actually finds them working blue collar gigs.

The “Jumpman” rappers are seen holding down 9 to 5’s as sanitation workers, fast-food clerks, pastry cooks and smartphone specialists (hey, you don’t want Apple to sue), among other duties.

The clip also features guest appearances from Big Bank Black, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made It and 21 Savage.

And we were serious about the luxury flexing. N*ggas swear they passed us, they doin’ too much,” spits Drake.

“Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up/Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts/N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?”

A few hours after the video dropped, Drizzy took to Instagram to show off the Philippe x Virgil Abloh timepiece by Patek that he raps about in the song.

Now that’s a flex.

The song is technically Future’s featuring Drake, and there is no word when this duo will drop a proper follow up to their What A Time To Be Alive joint project from way back in 2015. But it’s certainly on the way.

Watch the Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X-directed video for “Life Is Good” below.

