CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Remembering J. Charles Jones, The Civil Rights Leader And Attorney

The civil rights leader passed away on Dec. 29, 2019.

Joseph Charles Jones, a civil rights leader and attorney, died on Dec. 29, 2019 at 82 years old. He was laid to rest on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the chapel on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University, which he attended and obtained his bachelor’s degree.

MORE: Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy

Born in Chester, South Carolina on Aug. 23, 1937, Jones’ contributions to the Civil Rights Movement began while attending Johnson C. Smith. There, he assisted in the organization of a 200-student sit-in to protest segregation at Charlotte Woolworth’s lunch counter. At that time, students occupied downstairs lunch counters. However, six months after the organized sit-in, lunch counters and restaurants in Charlotte began accepting integration and agreed to allow Blacks to be served.

Jones co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) at Shaw University, which supported the “Friendship Nine” protestors in Rock Hill, South Carolina by refusing bail after being arrested for staging a sit-in at a segregated McCrory’s lunch counter. Instead, the SNCC chose to serve 30 days in jail on the “chain gang” in protest. The “Jail, No Bail” strategy they implemented became a commonly used tactic during civil rights protests.

The civil rights icon took part in the Freedom Riders Movement in 1961, where he along with other activists rode on buses through the segregated south to protest segregated bussing.

Jones also participated in the planning of the March on Washington in 1963. He went on to work with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was arrested with him while protesting.

In 1966, Jones founded Action Coordinating Committee to End Segregation in the Suburbs (ACCESS). This movement was put in place to bring attention to local white landlords who discriminated against Blacks and refused to rent to them in the Washington, D.C. area.

ACCESS led a march around the 64-mile beltway, which lasted four days. Jones spoke of the march with The Washington Post in 2016. “I said to myself, ‘Charles, why don’t we combine what Martin and I had done, what [Mahatma] Gandhi had done, and organize a group and walk around the Beltway, starting at Georgia Avenue on the north side?’,” he said at the time.

Jones graduated from Howard University School of Law in 1966. He passed the North Carolina Bar in 1976, allowing him to practice law as a civil rights attorney for 35 years.

Jones’ influence in the community extended throughout his life. On Dec. 9, 2019, Charlotte’s city council declared that day to be “Joseph Charles Jones Day.”

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and a host of other family members.

SEE ALSO:

‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

‘That’s Insane’: Sen. Cory Booker Isn’t Here For A Trump Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses

Wallace Roney At SummerStage

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

26 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

UPDATED: 7:35 a.m. ET, April 1 -- While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. This running file commemorating some of the notable Black folks who have died in 2020 is meant to pay homage to their contributions in life that will live on well after their deaths. Most recently it was reported that the Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, the man who was also known as the dean of civil rights, died March 27. Lowery was widely regarded as the top lieutenant for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and contributed to the civil rights movement in the most profound of ways that include working to end segregation on buses in Mobile, Alabama, before Rosa Parks as well as being a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He was 98 years old. One milestone in this remarkable journey took place on Aug. 12, 2009, when President Barack Obama awarded him the nation’s highest civilian honor — The Presidential Medal of Freedom, in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the nonviolent struggle for the causes of justice, human rights, economic equality, voting rights, peace and human dignity. Prior to that, on January 20, 2009, in his inimitable style; Dr. Lowery delivered the Benediction on the occasion of President Obama’s inauguration as the 44th President of the United States. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=rb2UJ6r1A3E&feature=emb_title   Some other notable Black folks who have died this year include the legendary NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was just 41 years old. Emergency personnel responded to the accident, but there were no survivors. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter along with seven other people who all died, as well. But there are others who died after living a full life of notable contributions to society, such as Katherine Johnson, the pioneering "Hidden Figures" NASA mathematician who died Feb. 24 at 101 years old. “She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet when announcing her death. https://twitter.com/JimBridenstine/status/1231946829962584065 B. Smith, the restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, died in February, according to her husband, Dan Gasby, who announced the news of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” he wrote. “B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.” https://www.facebook.com/100000189921296/posts/3575437569139205/ Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, known for his record “Welcome To The Party” was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills on the morning of Feb. 19. The rapper was at a Hollywood Hills home that he may have been renting when at least four men were suspected of breaking into the property wearing hoodies and masks, according to law enforcement sources. Multiple fires were shot, striking and critically wounding the Brooklyn rapper. The men, who have not yet been identified, were seen fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear Pop Smoke he knew his killers. However, it has been reported that there was a party or gathering at the home before the alleged home invasion took place. Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. He was 20 years old. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230171435093483520?s=20 Famed actress Ja’Net DuBois, who played the role of Willona Woods on “Good Times,” died Feb. 18 at the age of 74. DuBois reportedly unexpectedly died in her sleep while at her Glendale, California home. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230280909368127488?s=20 Veteran T.V. and movie actress, Esther Scott died Feb. 14 after suffering a heart attack days earlier. A family member announced that the actress, known for her roles in “Boyz N The Hood,” “90210,” “Birth of a Nation” and more, suffered a heart attack in her Santa Monica home and was later found unconscious. She was hospitalized and died days later. She was 66 years old. Prior to that, the Jan. 9 death of Yolanda Carr, whose daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, was killed in her own home by police in Texas in November, was announced. Carr's death came a couple of months after Jefferson's father also died. His death was attributed in part to a broken heart while Carr's cause of death was not immediately confirmed. Studies have shown a direct correlation between people affected by police brutality and the deterioration of their health that “can lead to conditions such as diabetes, stroke, ulcers, cognitive impairment, autoimmune disorders, accelerated aging, and death.” Legendary sports journalist Roscoe Nance also died Jan. 9 at the age of 71, according to an obituary published on the website of a funeral home in Alabama. Nance covered HBCU sports up until his death but was also an NBA reporter at one point. He was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 105, calling the honor "the highlight of my career," according to the HBCU Gameday website. The new year began tragically with the suspected drug overdose death on Jan. 1 of Nick Gordon, who was most famous for his relationship with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. He was only 30. Scroll down to learn more about some of the other notable Black folks who have died this year. SEE MORE:  Notable Deaths 2019 Notable Deaths 2018 Notable Deaths 2017

Remembering J. Charles Jones, The Civil Rights Leader And Attorney  was originally published on newsone.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Trending on The Urban Daily
TRENDING
Close