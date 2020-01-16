Meek Mill Shows His Acting Chops In ‘Charm City Kings’ Trailer [Video]

As we all know Philadelphia has a history of breeding of great lyricists. The City of Brotherly Love might also be proficient in producing star thespians.

Billboard is reporting that Meek Mill is showing much promise as a supporting actor. The “Going Bad” rapper has joined the cast of Charm City Kings. This project revolves around Baltimore’s popular bicycle scene making Rihmeek an ideal candidate for the role. On Wednesday, January 15 a trailer was shared with the public that makes it clear the MC is no slouch when it comes acting.

In the one minute clip we are brought closer into the dirt bike culture through the day to day of Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) as he pursues a life of riding. He is faced with not only push back from his family but also has to face police and street rivals. Meek plays Blax, an older figure in Mouse’s life trying to keep him out of danger.

According to article the film is based on the cult classic documentary 12 O’Clock Boys which followed the life of then 13-year-old Pug who seeks the join the dirt bike crew 12 O’Clock Boys. The project was filmed over a three-year period and also spotlighted the social issues in the city of Baltimore.

Charm City Kings will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday, January 27. It will officially open in select cities on April 10 with a wider release to the rest of the country on April 17. It is produced by Will and Jada Smith.

You can see the trailer below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

