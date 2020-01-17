Kodak Black’s time behind bars is a lot tougher than he would have ever imagined. He is claiming that the staff is out to get him.

Complex is reporting that the Florida native is having a very rough experience while trying to serve out his time. According to the report Bill Kapri is claiming that the badges at the correctional facility are conspiring against all under the direction of two senior officials. He detailed the alleged plot in a very lengthy Instagram post that went live on January 16.

“Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date.

There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me.” he wrote. “Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary.”

The “No Flockin” rapper also suspects that the officers are purposely agitating him in an effort to give him more prison time. “One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole.” Additionally he says his visits and mail is being denied.

Kodak Black is currently serving 46 months on federal weapons charges.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Coon Cry: Kodak Black Claims Prison Guards Are Trying To Kill Him Slowly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

