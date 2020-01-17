Unemployed Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Dropped By His Agent Drew Rosenhaus

The struggle that is Antonio Brown’s professional football career just took another hit. The currently employed superstar just lost his super-agent as well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the wide receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, severed ties with Brown professionally. In a letter to the NFLPA, Rosenhaus expressed he would like to work with Brown again but wants the deeply troubled wide receiver to seek help first to continue their working relationship.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

We don’t know what finally convinced Rosenhaus to move on from Brown because there were many incidents to choose from. Rosenhaus’ decision to drop Brown does follow the latest chapter in the AB saga that was broadcasted on Instagram involving the embattled athlete and the mother of his children and kids being taken away in a police cruiser while he cursed at law enforcement. He also chucked a bag full of candy dicks at her; we couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.

Following the strange and disturbing incident, the Hollywood Police Department announced its athletic league severed ties with Brown and returned a monetary donation they received from him.

Again, no indication if this what made Rosenhaus decide to jump off the crazy train, but honestly, he should have done so a long time ago when his then client was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Or let’s not forget the other accusation levied against him back in 2017 by an artist he hired to paint a mural in his home.

We wouldn’t be shocked Rosenhaus came to the realization that Brown’s time in the NFL might be up. Whatever the case, AB has more time to work on his struggle bars because his catching football days in the National Football League doesn’t look like it will be happening no time in the near future.

