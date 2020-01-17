Introducing The Hip-Hop Wired Certified Fresh Find Playlist Mix Hosted By J-Live

Hip-Hop Wired has entered the realm of audio curation recently by way of our Certified Fresh Finds playlist, featuring the best of the newest tracks to grace the airwaves. With the help of Triple Threat MC, DJ and producer J-Live, we present to you the Certified Fresh Finds mix!

Our latest playlist features the songs of Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” “BDE” from Your Old Droog with Mach-Hommy and MF DOOM on the help out, Planet Asia torching Trust Army’s “Trust Planet” joint, “The Light” from Mick Jenkins featuring Dreamville’s EarthGang, and “Good News” from the late, great Mac Miller among other notable joints.

J-Live has joined the Hip-Hop Wired team in creating a quick mini-mix of our bi-weekly playlists, perfect for those folks who have things to do and can’t devote a whole day to an hour-long playlist. Trust us, we understand.

Check out the Hip-Hop Wired’s Certified Fresh Finds mix from DJ J-Live below.

And don’t sleep on the actual playlist below.

Photo: J-Live

