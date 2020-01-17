Dame Dash Talks Business And Frenemies On Mike Tyson’s Podcast [Video]

Whether you love him or hate him you can’t deny Dame Dash’s ability to captivate an audience. He keeps the same energy and then some in a new interview with Iron Mike.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Harlem native was the guest on the most recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. While the very outspoken entrepreneur focused on ownership and bossing up his history in the music business eventually became apart of the conversation. He discussed the early years of Roc-A-Fella Records. In that exchange the former heavyweight champion and his co-host Eben Britton inquired about the current status of his former business partners.

When asked about Jay-Z Dame made it clear they do not talk. “He’s just another dude, it doesn’t matter… I don’t even know this version of Jay-Z. I have no idea who he is, and I’m not even curious, I’m cool” he explained. Jim Jones was also brought up and it seems that relationship is also strained. “We don’t have a relationship, he went a different way” he revealed. “I saw him the other day he didn’t say a word to me.”

Naturally the culture vulture accusations also came up as he threw Lyor Cohen under the bus; again. “I don’t like Lyor, man, at all… Exploits my culture. He couldn’t survive in his own culture.”

You can hear the podcast in entirety here.

