If you thought Megan Thee Stallion was going to take her foot off our necks in 2020, you were sadly mistaken. The leader of the hot girls is letting us know in advance she intends to show out this year.

Megan already had our thirst levels through the roof thanks to her bomb ass vacation photos showing off the goods, now she has our ears buzzing with the announcement of her new single. Taking to Instagram, Megan revealed the track’s artwork announcing we can expect the song 1/24 with the hashtag #Suga which could be the name of her debut project.

Not wanting to just leave us with the single’s artwork, Megan — who is so generous — shared a video featuring herself rapping and twerking to what we assume to be the song while her hot girls backed up her up. We definitely watched it a few times, so don’t judge us.

The video could be sparking a new challenge (we hope) as well. One user already made her version of Megan’s video and nailed it. It was so good the “Big Ole Freak” crafter had to reshare it.

But wait, she wasn’t finished, this forthcoming album will also have some big-name production on it as well. Megan also shared a video of herself in the studio with Pharrell. We don’t even know what the song will sound like, but we definitely know we need it.

Megan’s wave is showing no signs of slowing down, she just gave us her Normani assisted track “Diamonds” the lead single off the Birds of Prey official soundtrack. Yout think we are still gonna get Fever: The Movie? Anyway, were gonna leave you with this fantastic video of Megan and her friends making breakfast just because.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Preps New Single “B.I.T.C.H,” Links Up With Pharrell In The Studio was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: