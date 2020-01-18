Video Surfaces Of DaBaby Allegedly Putting The Paws On Hotel Worker

DaBaby just got past a legal matter in Miami, but it seems like other past incidents will continue to haunt him as his fame rises. Video footage from an altercation with a hotel worker back in December has now surfaced, although the Charlotte rapper isn’t facing charges as of yet.

TMZ reports that video from a security camera at a Beverly Hills hotel lays out the moment where the worker reportedly sought a photograph of DaBaby but was shot down. According to what TMZ learned, DaBaby and his crew got physical with the worker for reasons unknown and put the press on the man.

The video took place on December 19, a day after DaBaby was in town to rock at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. An attorney for DaBaby told TMZ that, “[a]ny actions taken by DaBaby were likely in self defense based upon his recall of the events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comment at this time.”

This continues a pattern of DaBaby and his goons reportedly putting their hands on fans just looking to capture a moment. Police were not alerted in the December incident although that could change should the victim press the matter.

