Pop Smoke & Casanova Squash Beef The Brooklyn Way

The streets were bracing for more static to erupt from the brewing Pop Smoke vs. Casanova beef but it appears that all is well between the pair. The rising rappers handled their issues the Brooklyn way before breaking bread with one another.

Pop Smoke, who has managed to become one of the hottest young rappers out of New York, threw a shot at Casanova while teasing a track that we now know is titled “Christopher Walking.” The caption in the teaser read, “YALL OLD N*GGAS BETTER PACK IT UP THIS AINT NO TRASHANOVA SH*T NO SCARY L SH*T.”

Casanova took to Twitter to support Pop after the “Welcome To The Party” artist was knocked for allegedly trying to lift a $375,000 Rolls Royce Wraith from California to the Canarsie neighborhood in BK.

FREE POP SMOKE I DONT WISH JAIL ON NO MAN.YEA I KNOW HE CALL ME TRASH A NOVA WHEN I CATCH HIM IM GONNA KNOCK HIS TEET OUT.. UNTIL THEN BROOKLYN FOREVER — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) January 18, 2020

It appears that Pop had issues with Smoove L, who collaborated with Casanova, thus the stray shot. While it isn’t known if Pop and Smoove L are moving past their difference, the Behind These Scars star letting it be known via Instagram that all is well after his potential rival was fresh out on bail.

Before the dinner festivities, Pop and Casanova took it back to the old days and squared up with photos looking like Pop shot in UFC style for a takedown with their respective crews in tow laughing at the moment. For now, all is quiet and calm between these two Brooklyn faves but there’s another rapper from the borough that Casanova is going to have to address.

Casanova shared a clip of Uncle Murda on The Premium Pete show stating that he’s lyrically superior to him, with Cas writing in the caption, “I AINT HEAR SHIT YOU SAID @unclemurda BUT I CANT F*CK WITH YOU ON SOME RAP SH*T…ARE YOU CRAZY!!!! WATCH THIS SH*T NEXT TIME I SEE YOU ITS LIT…!!!”

Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

