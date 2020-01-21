White Battle Rapper Gets Jaw Tapped For Saying N-Word

Dear white readers, while nobody can stop you from using the n-word in reality, just know that doing so can result in a fade being administered with the swiftness. A battle rapper of the lighter hue caught one to the jaw after saying the slur in a taped rap battle but he didn’t get the universal beatdown as some may have hoped.

Via a tweet posted by @_RickSmoove showed rapper William Wolf facing off against his opponent delivering his shots in the battle. Things went left when Wolf said, ” I ain’t like these other battle rappers/They talk too much/Saying I can’t use the ‘n’ word in this battle/My n*gga.”

Right after the n-word drop, Wolf’s opponent threw a right hand to the face, although without a lot of power before members of Wolf’s crew appeared to be ready to brawl before the video got cut.

White Rapper Gets Punched For Using The N Word 😳👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/jNT9mrEQ2T — Rick Smoove (@_RickSmoove) January 19, 2020

Wolf took to video to explain that his using the words were taken out of context and that he’s leaving battle rap alone for the time being. He won’t be missed.

