Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson’s Cause of Death

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lost his dad last week, and now the Jumanji star has revealed what caused the tragic passing of Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

The Rock got very candid with his 169 million Instagram followers in a nearly 8-minute-long while thanking them for their condolences and support as his family deals with the loss. Johnson also goes into great detail, explaining precisely what caused his 75-year-old father’s death.

“A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection, and on Tuesday, he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” the actor explained.

He further added, “It was a big old blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung and clotted his lung, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

Johnson also shared how he got comfort knowing that his dad didn’t suffer in death, adding:

“That’s my old man, he was always quick. That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn’t prolonged and the reason why it gave me great comfort, even though I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my old man that one last time, is that he had been in a lot of pain for a very very long time and that’s the life of a pro wrestler especially at that age.”

The Baller’s star also shared that he finished writing his dad eulogy, noting that “nothing prepared” him for it even though he has written plenty of things over the years.

The Rock might be one of the toughest men in Hollywood, but nothing ever truly prepares for you for the loss of a parent. Our thoughts are with the Rock and his family, rest in power, Soulman. You can watch The Rock’s heartfelt video below.

