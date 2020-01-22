Legendary Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

Legendary DeMatha Catholic High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten passed away at the age of 88.

The Hyattsville, Maryland High School made the announcement via twitter Tuesday evening.

The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm. Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 22, 2020

After 1,274 career victories, 33 WCAC titles and five mythical national championships, Wootten became the first high school coach ever inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

More than 150 of Wootten’s players went on to play at the college level, including 12 who made it to the NBA. Wootten himself was highly sought after by many college programs, but he declined them all to stay in Hyattsville, Maryland, and coach DeMatha.

Wootten also had a successful though lesser-known legacy as a football coach, for which he was honored in 2019 with induction to the DC Touchdown Club’s Circle of Legends.

While he hasn’t coached in nearly two decades, Wootten’s legacy lives on at WCAC rival program Bishop O’Connell, where his son Joe is the head basketball coach and athletic director.

