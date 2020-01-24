Ebro Compares Eminem’s Rap Career To The Everyday Lives Of Black People, Twitter Isn’t Having It

Last weekend Eminem had social media in a frenzy when he dropped his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, and while people were divided about Slim Shady’s “controversial” album content, Hot 97’s Ebro took it upon himself to praise Em’s talent and calling out his haters.

Yesterday the veteran Hip-Hop radio personality “Old Man” Ebro took to Twitter to give props to Eminem for doing his thing though recognizing “Eminem’s success comes from him being white, he’s even said it.” That being said, he followed up that tweet by explaining his feelings that “The disdain for him comes from him being successful @ something Black people own. His love for the culture is why he worked so hard to be great and get respect.”

Going deeper into Em’s grind in the Hip-Hop game, Ebro went on to equate Shady’s run in rap to that of every Black person in any professional field.

“Eminem treats Rap how Black folks have had to treat life… be 5x better, work 5x harder than everyone and still not necessarily get respect.”

Truth be told, Ebro isn’t wrong. While most people recognize that Marshall Mather’s rap game is top notch and out of reach of most of his Hip-Hop peers, a lot of people brush him off just because he’s, well, white. Heck, even Hip-Hop OG Lord Jamar dismissed Em’s successful run because he couldn’t relate to his trailer park content i.e. white folk culture, and evidently he’s not alone in that sentiment.

We guess that’s why Ebro took it upon himself to address the issue and make the comparison he did on Twitter. Whether or not he’d be able to change minds based on that metaphor remains to be seen, but the Twitterverse took issue with Ebro’s comparison and let him know you can’t compare lives when it comes to white people choosing a profession in entertainment versus Black people working in and around a system designed to oppress minorities.

Nah. A white guy's CHOICE to be a rapper will NEVER be on the same page as Black folks trying to overcome the continuing effects of systematic racism. Trying to get respect as a human vs. trying to get people to respect your craft is apples to oranges — Big F (@MrFFW) January 23, 2020

you are really comparing a white rapper to a black person’s real life struggle? like white privilege hasn’t helped eminem’s career? pic.twitter.com/k3neNiHwJR — c (@chuuzus) January 23, 2020

What do you think? Is Ebro making the right analogy behind Em’s success and the hate he gets or is he way off base? Let us know.

