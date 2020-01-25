Kevin Gates “Fatal Attraction,” Jay Fizzle ft. Young Dolph “Don’t Stop” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.20

Needless to say we’re all for that enchantment that comes with that good ol’ Black Girl Magic, but when it comes to that everyday ol’ black magic, that’s another story on it’s own.

Kevin Gates seems to feel the same way as he finds himself the victim of some bad juju in his visuals to “Fatal Attraction” where Gates and some other unlucky men are held against their will by some attractive women who put them under their spell. It could be worse. Could’ve been Glenn Close throwing hexes on him or something.

Elsewhere Jay Fizzle and Young Dolph hit up a billiards spot to shoot some pool and get turned up on a boys night out in their duo clip to “Don’t Stop.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kap G, Z Ro, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “FATAL ATTRACTION”

JAY FIZZLE FT YOUNG DOLPH – “DON’T STOP”

KAP G – “THE BOMB”

LEVEN KALI FT. SMINO & TOPAZ JONES – “HOMEGIRL”

LIL JETT & BOOSIE BADAZZ – “RUN IT UP”

KEY GLOCK – “MR. GLOCK”

Z RO – “I’M OK”

