Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers Using N-Word

When it comes to getting a breakdown on who or who shouldn’t use the n-word, what better expert to get a comment from than Boosie Badazz? The Lousiana rapper dispensed some sage wisdom regarding why white battle rappers shouldn’t use the term or else they’ll catch a bad one.

TMZ caught Lil Boosie fresh off a flight walking through LAX and got his thoughts on a recent battle featuring white rapper William Wolf. Wolf, in the heat of battle, used the n-word towards his opponent in a rhyme scheme that seemingly tried to justify his use of the term and caught a punch of his unnamed assailant.

Boosie told TMZ that Wolf and others of his hue should definitely know better than to use the n-word in an aggressive manner. However, he’s all good with his white homies referring to him lovingly as “my n*gga.”

Anyway, Boosie was trying to approach the situation from the best place he could given the fact he was literally asked a heavy bomb of a question right after hopping off a plane. Check out the video of the exchange below.

