Reaction to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant

Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday at age 41:

“Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways. His star was continuing to rise every day and he knew no limits because of his many intellectual and creative talents and desire to give back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was apparent in everything he accomplished.” — NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird

“I’m at a loss for words. @kobebryant was a long-time friend, an inspiration and we shared our first-ever commercial @espn together as professionals. I love you forever. #RIPMAMBA” — Retired NFL player Keyshawn Johnson

The news came as a shock to celebrities.

I’m so heartbroken. cant believe…Blessed to have chance to meet you. RIP Legend. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TlpRZdVpu7 — Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Teigen’s husband John Legend shared the same sentiment, noting that one legend died while the Grammys was getting prepared to honored another. I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020 Drake also shared a photo to Instagram of a leather jacket with the words “Farewell Mamba” stitched on the back. He wore the custom jacket in honor of Bryant’s final NBA All-Star game in 2016. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7y6jnaFVUQ Kevin Hart noted he just saw the NBA legend recently and couldn’t believe the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7y_KWBlytA Kris Jenner shared a photo of the former LA Laker and sent her condolences to his family. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7y-_25JXKc Reese Witherspoon tweeted out her condolences to Bryant’s family. Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020 Demi Lovato, who is taking the stage at the Grammys for her first live performance in almost two years, shared a touching tribute to the Black Mamba. “This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many,” she captioned a photo of her and Bryant. “You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe.” Justin Bieber shared an old photo of him and Bryant to Instagram and expressed his disbelief. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7y8sChHPNT Jimmy Kimmel also wrote a tear-jerking message to Bryant. He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Reaction to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: