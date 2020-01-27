Ben Maller has never been shy about voicing his disdain for Kobe Bryant over the years. But today as he reflects on the life and career of Kobe, Ben says that despite never being a fan, he respects the way that Kobe approached his craft. In this day and age when “load management” has come to define so many of the NBA’s stars, Kobe Bryant was the complete opposite.

Love Him or Hate Him, You Had to Respect Kobe’s Work Ethic [Listen] was originally published on theteam980.com

