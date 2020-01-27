Nicki Minaj’s Brother Gets 25 To Life For Child Rape

Nicki Minaj‘s brother is heading to the clink for a long time. After already being found guilty of child rape, today (Jan. 27), Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

According to TMZ, Judge Robert McDonald is who sentenced Maraj to his fate.

Back in November 2017, Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. The trial lasted a little under three weeks.

The details of the case were heinous. Maraj was accused of raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter. Allegedly, he repeatedly raped the child in their Baldwin, NY home while he was married to her mother.

Nicki Minaj famously paid for his wedding back in 2015.

Nevertheless, Maraj has spent the time since the verdict trying, and failing, to get the conviction tossed. He claimed the child made the story up as part of an extortion plot to get to Nicki Minaj’s money.

Yeah, that didn’t work.

Despite the hopes of Maraj’s defense team, Nicki Minaj never testified on her brother’s behalf at his trial.

