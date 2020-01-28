Before Eminem became the gold standard for white men in the rap game, The Beastie Boys were the game’s all-time favorite caucasian rappers (sorry, Serch), and now fans from yesteryear can relive the impact they made on Hip-Hop courtesy of Spike Jonez.

This April 3rd select IMAX theaters will be featuring some Hip-Hop history for the heads as the Spike Jonez directed documentary the Beastie Boys Story is set to release. Compiled of archive footage, interviews and old music videos featuring the three man group of Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Michael “Mike D” Diamond, and Adam “MCA” Yauch (R.I.P.), the documentary is set to tell the tale of the young teenagers from New York who went from doing their own thing individually to forming the “Boys Entering Anarchistic States Towards Inner Excellence” and becoming music icons.

Today we get a sneak peak trailer for the documentary and as you can see it’s filled with that good old 80’s and 90’s vibe that many of us long for in the age of social media and digital dialect.

Peep the trailer for Beastie Boys Story below and let us know if you’ll be in South by Southwest in March where it’s set to premier or if you’ll be catching it in April when it’s set to hit theaters and Apple TV+ on April 24th.

Peep The Trailer For Spike Jonez’s ‘Beastie Boys Story’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: