Kanye West Hosting Sunday Service Show In Miami For Super Bowl Sunday

Kanye West‘s been taking his once private Sunday Service ceremony on the road for the past few months. Now with Super Bowl Sunday just a few days away, Yeezus is preparing for an onslaught of out-of-towners to wash away their sins at his chapel.

Yesterday Kanye took to his Twitter account to announce that he’d be holding a “Sunday Service Experience” at the Bayfront Amphitheatre in Miami hours before kickoff on Sunday February 2nd for any and everyone willing to shell out a few bucks to get right with the Lord and Yeezus himself.

Sunday Service Experience Bayfront Amphitheatre Miami Sunday February 2nd 11amhttps://t.co/tcAKX5sR92 — ye (@kanyewest) January 28, 2020

Whether you agree with his controversial views or not, he’s really been on his religious kick for a minute now and if he wants to save a few souls for a few dollars, hey, to each his own. We mean if heads like Joel Osteen can rake in millions selling people the word of the Lord, why can’t Kanye do the same with some dope beats and head boppin’ melodies? Just sayin.’

Will you be attending Yeezus’ services in Miami? Let us know.

