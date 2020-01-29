LHHNY Star Mendeecees Harris Freed From Jail After 4 Year Bid

Mendeecees Harris is a free man. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star and alleged husband of co-star Yandy Smith has been released from jail after serving a four-year sentence.

Harris was infamously in jail after taking a plea deal in a drug trafficking case.

According to the Shade Room, Harris walked out prison today (Jan. 29). The release is month earlier than previously thought.

Previous reports said he was due out in November 2020. Initially, he was sentenced to 8 years (he turned himself in January 2016), and as recently as 2017 he was denied a request to have his sentence reduced. But in a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Yandy relayed that her lawyers had made some maneuvers that granted him an early release.

This story is developing.

