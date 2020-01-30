Vanessa Bryant Takes To IG To Thank Everyone For Their Love & Support After Kobe’s Tragic Death

To many friends and fans the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi still feels extremely painful and absolutely surreal.
So we can’t even begin to imagine what his wife, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are going through but anyone who’s lost a loved one to an unexpected tragedy is familiar with the feelings of loneliness, isolation and despair. But after days of coping with her new reality, the wife of the NBA legend has finally broken her silence via Instagram where she posted a picture of her Bryant family with a lengthy statement thanking the “millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time.”
Real talk, that number’s probably in the billions (Kobe was huge in China too).
Getting deeper into the heartache that comes with the unexpected death of loved ones, Mrs. Bryant explains the struggle she and her family face daily but finding comfort in knowing that they spent their short time together blessed with each other’s love.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Rest In Power, Kobe and Gigi.
