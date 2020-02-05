What Happened To Bobby Love? Instagram Post Revisits Fugitive Who Led Double Life For Decades

The story of Bobby Love made headlines in 2016 after the escaped convict-turned-family man was released from prison after living a double-live for decades. Born Walter Miller, Love turned his life around after absconding from a North Carolina prison and meeting his now-wife, Cheryl Love, whom he shares four children with. Unbeknownst to Cheryl, her beloved husband, whom she thought was a law-abiding citizen, served a 10-year prison sentence for a bank robbery prior to them meeting at Baptist Medical Center in Brooklyn. Bobby Love’s story was revisited on social media on Wednesday after the Instagram page, “Humans of New York,” which rose to infamy for recovering the intimate and captivating stories of New York City residents, revisited his story from his wife’s perspective.

