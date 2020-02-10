Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA

Metta World Peace must have been on to something. Today (Feb. 10), the National Basketball Association announced a multiyear marketing partnership with Hennessy, making the cognac brand the Official Spirit of the NBA.

It doesn’t stop at the NBA as Hennessy will also be the official spirit of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League and USA Basketball.

Hennessy’s well-documented motto is “Never stop. Never settle,” which is very much on brand with its new partner.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ mantra,” said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S., via a press statement. “There’s an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation.”

Adds Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development, “Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments. As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball.”

The NBA and Hennessey will kick off its new partnership during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago (Feb. 14 – Feb. 16). Hennessy is an associate partner of the NBA Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles as well as a presenting partner of the pre-game red carpet.

