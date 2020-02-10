The ‘Power’ Universe Is A Thing & Will Feature FOUR Spinoff Shows

Watch out Fast & Furious and Marvel, the Starz hit drama Power will also be expanding its own universe with four spinoff shows.

Starz has been teasing fans up to last night’s (Feb.9) series finale that #PowerNeverEnds and finally pulled the curtain off it’s four new spinoff shows. Now before you proceed any further, we are about to go in spoiler territory, so if you have not seen the end to the James St. Patrick saga, you should stop reading. Everyone else can carry on.

Power’s series finale confirmed that leak revealing Tariq to be the shooter and killing his own father was indeed accurate. In the aftermath of Ghost’s death, we saw Tasha do whatever it takes to keep her son out of jail. Her plan, of course, involved framing someone else for the murder of her ex-husband, so she wound up choosing her new boo, Quentin. Everything looked like it was going to work out smoothly for Tasha and Riq, but unfortunately for her, Q had a solid tight alibi. He went to get a Red Bull at a diner and was on the surveillance footage making his purchase. So instead of Q being locked away forever, Tasha was the one who made the ultimate sacrifice for her son so he can live his life and go onto college.

Once the credits finished rolling, we were treated to a flashback of a young Ghost, Tommy, and Angela Valdez back in high school, giving us a brief glimpse of how the story of two doomed lovers began. Starz wasn’t finished though, we got a small trailer of Power Book II: Ghost which arrives this summer and serves as a direct sequel to Power and will see the return of Riq, Tasha, Saxe and the introduction of newcomers Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

When one chapter closes, another opens. Get ready for Power Book II: Ghost, coming THIS SUMMER on STARZ. #PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/qj89b1NT04 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 10, 2020

The other three spinoffs will Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will see the return of 50 Cent as Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence which will focus on Larenz Tate’s character Councilman Tate ( who asked for that?). Last but certainly not least, Power Book V: Force starring Joesph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

Looks like we haven’t heard the last of “Big Rich Town’ yet, are you guys excited about the upcoming slate of Power shows? Or do you feel Starz is beating a dead horse? Let us know in the comment section below.

