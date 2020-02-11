Lil Nas X Apparently Shoots His Shot…At SZA?!

While most of us pine for a simple glance from the thick as molasses rap temptress known as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X seems to have eyes for the TDE princess, SZA.

Yes, we all know LNX bats for the other team, but that doesn’t mean he can’t appreciate what a woman like SZA brings to the table. In a recent Twitter post the “Old Town Road” artist basically professed his love for the first lady of TDE (who looked stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party) and even went so far as to dub her his “queen” while adding he’d “clean for her. cook for her and everything i do is for her. and if she cheats? that is on me!”

Word?! Like that?! Can’t be mad at his observation but taking the blame for a woman’s cheating heart? That’s OD.

call me old fashioned, but i was raised to serve my queen. clean for her. cook for her and everything i do is for her. and if she cheats? that is on me! she caught me slipping and i will apologize and do better. https://t.co/8YqihEqSlP — nope (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020

Naturally the Twitterverse had opinions and while some were negative (of course), most weren’t just positive, but also pretty damn funny.

Peep some of the responses below and let us know your thoughts on Lil Nas X professing his love for SZA in the comments section.

sza nation rise up pic.twitter.com/hgP9eZ7DQy — 𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕒𝕟𝕖 🐊👒🌈 (@vrawge) February 10, 2020

But don’t you like 🍆 pic.twitter.com/Sy8ef5Kmbh — Soul Eater (@tae_djaire) February 10, 2020

