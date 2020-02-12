Blac Chyna Posted Another Woman’s Ultrasound Pic On Instagram Then Deletes

Blac Chyna is having quite an eventful February and it’s not even halfway through the month. The social media star caused a bit of commotion after posting and deleting an ultrasound photo, but the mystery has since been cleared up.

The ultrasound image actually belongs to Russian-based Armenian makeup artist Goar Avetisyan. Chyna posted the image with the caption “Blessed 2020,” with many assuming that she was announcing a new bun in the oven. However, Chyna cleared it up by going to Avetisyan’s Instagram page featuring the image in question and congratulating her while also repeating her “Blessed 2020” comment.

Fans online noted that the pair are connected on the social media network and the use of the image was further clarified after Chyna posted the image again in her Instagram story feed, this time tagging Avetisyan.

For now, it appears that Blac Chyna, currently embroiled in a custody battle with Rob Kardashian regarding their daughter, is not pregnant.

