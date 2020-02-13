Bruno Mars & Janet Jackson To Headline 2020 Essence Festival

If you haven’t bought your package to attend the 2020 Essence Festival then you need to get your life in order. The talent has been announced and it is poised to be a special vibe.

Billboard Magazine is reporting that that the acclaimed periodical has confirmed their performers for their upcoming New Orleans based affair. According to the article Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson have been named as the main stage headliners. Both singers confirmed the appearances via their respective Instagram accounts. This will mark the first time Bruno will touch the Essence stage and as of now will be his only festival booking for the 2020 calendar.

In addition to Bruno and Ms. Janet other artists will be bringing their talents to the three-night concert series including Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq, Elephant Man, Summer Walker and Swizz Beatz.

This year Essence Festival will extend their programming from three to five days. Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications, Inc. detailed the brand’s enthusiasm for 2020. “To be able to say that at 50 years, we are black-owned, diversified across media, technology, commerce and live events, and impacting our culture in new and even deeper ways than ever before is a blessing – and one that comes with a tremendous responsibility to our community to continue to evolve, innovate and transform. That remains our focus and commitment as we work to ensure that we are here serving black women deeply and advancing black culture”.

The 2020 Essence Festival of Culture will take place from July 1 to July 5 in New Orleans. You can purchase tickets here.

Photo: IconicPix/WENN.com

