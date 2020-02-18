Meek Mill might be on the way to getting a terrible gift for this upcoming Father’s Day after he put his son up for a challenge that we hope doesn’t become a thing on social media. The Philadelphia rapper challenged his son to eat a handful of crickets while also offering him $1,000 to do so.

Meek, 32, was seen on Instagram Live challenging his boy, Rihmeek, to eat the dried crickets. Meek can be heard offscreen telling his son, “You have four bugs in your hand. I’ll give you $1,000 if you eat them.”

Sure enough, young Rihmeek didn’t hesitate and with Meek focusing the camera squarely on the boy’s face, you can hear an audible and skin-crawling crunch while Meek asks to see proof of the bugs being ingested. Dad is heard saying “yuck” as Rihmeek bravely down the crickets.

Meek being Meek, he captioned the video with “Don’t call child services on me mind ya business.”

In many parts of the world, dried crickets are seen as a food source and snack while being generally safe to eat and high in protein. Of course, it’s just plain gross when you think about it but it looked to be silly, harmless fun between a son and his dad.

Now it’s your turn, Meek!

Check out the video courtesy of The Shade Room below.

—

Photo: WENN

Dad Of The Year: Meek Mill Offers To Pay Son A Stack To Eat Crickets was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: