Yikes!: Boris Kodjoe Subtly Reads T.I. on Making Good Decisions For a Successful Marriage

T.I. and Tiny have been very public about the good, bad and the ugly of their marriage of over a decade, so when the couple sat down with fellow celebrity couple Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe—T.I. had a few questions.

On Monday (Feb. 17) while interviewing the Kodjoes on his ExpediTIously podcast, the two couples sat down to discuss a myriad of topics, including parenting and Hollywood life, but it was one clip in particular that led the episode to going viral, and that was when T.I. asked about enduring marital problems and keeping them “in house.”

T.I.: One thing I can say, speaking from a married couple that has not been as good at keeping your problems in house, how do you make it look so easy and how do you guys seem so perfect? It’s the cat eyes ain’t it? It’s the damn cat eyes.

Nicole: How long have you guys been married?

Tiny: It’ll be 10 in 2020.

T.I.: Damn. It’s been that long.

Boris: We’ll be 15 in 2020.

Nicole: Which is like 70 years in Hollywood.

Boris: I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple. And what I mean—I tell my kids that all the time. If you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges that might come up, that you’re not in control of—which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values and principles you can get over those challenges. And in a relationship, I think it’s the same thing. When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up cuz we all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills. But to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and you come out of the other end a better human.

Although the message was clear to the audience, Tiny and T.I. wanted to expound on their relationship specifically asking how the beautiful couple has managed to keep marital issues away from the public, to which Boris replied honestly—but to many fans it came across as a whole read to the way T.I. has publicly treated Tiny.

T.I.: I think that’s how she got to be such a good human. Because of me f*cking up so much.

Boris: She gave a loooot of space.

Tiny: But my thing is, how do you keep it where it stays inside, stays in house. I haven’t heard any dirt on them.

Boris: I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt but we also respect each other enough that I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody.

T.I.: That’s so sweet. You making all of us look bad.

Boris: Well, you asked me a question. What do you want me to do, lie?

T.I.: (Jokingly) Show’s over, man!

Tiny: Laughs That is a good man.

T.I.: I’m just joking but I admire that.

Although there was no tension in studio, Black Twitter of course had a lot to say about the exchange and let the jokes fly.

TI really sees him and Boris Kodjoe as equals…nah…Boris is FINE FINE and tall too…TI should've stayed quiet. https://t.co/LFSE36P71r — Foxy Loxy (@msorvam) February 16, 2020

https://twitter.com/_lamonte/status/1228915505957871616?s=21

Check out the full episode here.

Yikes!: Boris Kodjoe Subtly Reads T.I. on Making Good Decisions For a Successful Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: