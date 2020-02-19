Gorilla Zoe might be in a world of trouble. The Atlanta rapper was arrested at Miami International Airport after TSA found a loaded gun in his luggage.

According to TMZ, the Miami-Dade Police were summoned to a checkpoint at Miami International Airport on Monday night (Feb. 17) and were told by TSA supervisor that the former Bad Boy South rapper tried to go through a checkpoint with a .380 caliber pistol tucked in his carry-on. And yes, the gun was loaded.

Did he not learn from the struggle of one Juelz Santana, who currently doing time for a similar incident? Zoe didn’t run off when the jig was up, though.

Sure enough, the cops arrested Gorilla Zoe for carrying a concealed weapon. Ironically, Zoe reportedly has a permit to carry a concealed weapon. However, said license was apparently suspended.

The last we heard from Zoe, born Alonzo Mathis, he was involved in a domestic violence case with his girlfriend down in Florida. He was initially arrested for domestic battery for allegedly putting hands on the woman in a hotel room at the La Siesta Resort in Monroe County, Florida. But, the authorities didn’t move forward with charges after she refused to cooperate.

As for the airport incident, Zoe was booked at Miami-Dade jail and then released around 5 AM on Tuesday morning (Feb. 18) after posting his $500 bond.

Gorilla Zoe’s last proper album, King Kong, was released back in 2011. He was a member of the short-lived Bad Boy South group Boyz N Da Hood that also included Young Jeezy, Jody Breeze, Big Gee, and Big Duke.

The ZOO iS BACK OpEN — Gorilla Zoe (@GorillaZoe) January 23, 2020

Forget The Strap: Gorilla Zoe Popped at Miami Airport With a Loaded Gun was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: