Redskins exercise club’s 2020 option on running back Adrian Peterson

The Redskins announced Wednesday that they will be exercising the club’s 2020 option on running back Adrian Peterson’s contract, keeping the 13-year veteran in D.C.

Peterson’s option will only have $2.5 million salary cap hit, which is a steal considering how durable and reliable the seven-time Pro Bowler has been for the Redskins. The 34-year-old will be returning for his 14th season after leading Washington in rushing the last two seasons.

In 2018, Washington signed the future Hall of Famer, who was coming over after splitting time in Arizona and New Orleans in 2017, having only racked up 529 yards in 10 games. Washington benefitted from the move after then-rookie Derrius Guice sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, allowing Peterson to receive most of the workload. Peterson rushed for his eighth 1,000-yard season and seven touchdowns. Last season, Peterson also led the team in attempts (211), rushing yards (898), and touchdowns (5).

Picking up Peterson’s option seems like the right move for Washington given the work Peterson’s done, his veteran leadership and uncertainty surrounding Derrius Guice’s health. Bryce Love is also apart of the Redskins’ running back room, but he is also coming off of an injury and needs to prove himself.

