Report: Dunbar resolute in desire to be traded or released

A source close to Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar tells ESPN’s Josina Anderson that Dunbar is “resolute in his desire to be released or traded.” According to Anderson, this comes after Dunbar reached out to the team “to discuss a reasonable contract restructure,” a conversation in which the Redskins declined to have.

Last week on the Team 980/95.9 FM’s Doc and Galdi Show, Rick ‘Doc’ Walker announced that he had a phone conversation with Dunbar, on which Doc says Dunbar expressed to him that he was not demanding to be released or traded, rather he wanted to know where he stood with the new coaching staff.

Without a new contract, Dunbar said that he would skip the team’s voluntary OTAs. Dunbar had been in contract talks with the previous regime but those stalled due to the change in staff. Doc Walker says Dunbar told him that he was set to meet with Ron Rivera last Thursday, but details from that meeting have not emerged.

Dunbar, 27, is in the last year of a 3-year $10.5 million extension he signed in January of 2018. This year he has a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed.

