Alex Ovechkin nets his 699th career goal

Alex Ovechkin scored his 699th goal Thursday night in a 4-3 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The goal came 7:29 minutes into the first period and snapped a five-game pointless streak, tied for the longest of his career.

Ovechkin knotched a hat trick in the Capitals’ win over the Los Angeles King on February 4th, which positioned the Russian winger to sit two shy of reaching that 700 goal milestone. Since his hat trick, Ovechkin had gone scoreless and even the Capitals have struggled, having posted a 1-4 record over that span.

The Capitals will be back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. as they host the New Jersey Devils and as the ‘Great 8’ sets out to score that ever so elusive 700th career goal.

Only seven other players have reached the 700 goal mark: Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner.

