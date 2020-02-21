This is not a drill. Drake and Benny The Butcher are working on a track.

The Griselda rapper dropped a tweet notifying his followers that he sent the 6 God a song he was working on so Drake could add a verse.

“Sent @Drake a record and I kno imma wanna drop it soon as he send it back,” tweeted the Tana Talk 3 rapper early this morning (Feb. 21).

Sent @Drake a record and I kno imma wanna drop it soon as he send it back — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) February 21, 2020

This, of course, will be divisive across the Hip-Hop/Rap sphere. For many, Benny and his Griselda crew out of Buffalo’s dedication to the most hard body of rapping just doesn’t correlate to linking up with the R&B rapper of the saccharine harmonizing and woe is me bars. But then again, Drake can rappity rap with the best of them whenever he decides to. Also, considering Benny and Conway the Machine are managed by Roc Nation, while Griselda is signed to Shady Records, so a rapper of Drake’s stature is the league they’re playing in.

Regardless where you stand, you surely want to hear what these two can put together.

Until then, peep Benny and Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn do their thing across the pond in their first Fire In The Booth freestyle. Conway snapped.

Drake and Benny The Butcher Are Working On A Record was originally published on hiphopwired.com

