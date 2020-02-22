Cause Of Pop Smoke’s Death Was Gunshot To The Torso

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has unveiled the completed autopsy of Pop Smoke which revealed the cause of the buzzing young artist’s death. According to the coroner’s report, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Hip-Hop star died as a result of a gun wound to the torso.

The report from the medical examiner was published Friday (Feb. 21) and revealed that the family of the artist born Bashar Jackson had the body released to them. Pop Smoke was gunned down on Wednesday (Feb. 19) in a Los Angeles home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and speculation remains high that he was the target of a planned hit.

Adding to this, Smoke was reportedly connected to gangs in New York which had him recently canceling a show back home due to a potential skirmish between warring factions. Authorities investigating the case say that they are examining potential gang-related avenues regarding the incident but they have yet to name suspects in the case.

Pop Smoke’s girlfriend, Yummy, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram revealing that while she wasn’t initially open to love, she eventually warmed up to the “Welcome To The Party” star.

“We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me,” Yummy wrote in the Instagram caption featuring a video of the pair. “He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him. He made sense out of everything and if he didn’t understand, he would ask you questions, lots of em.”

She added, “Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that.”

