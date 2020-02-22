Alex Ovechkin became the eighth player to score 700 NHL goals, reaching the milestone at the 15:10 mark in the third period of Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

The Russian forward moved into this exclusive group when he netted his 42nd goal of the season off of an assist from his teammate Evgeny Kutnetsov. The Great 8 set up shop from the right face off circle before delivering the milestone setter.

Ovechkin had been stuck at 698 career goals since February 4th, but he snapped a five-game pointless streak in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

With the goal, the 34-year-old sits only eight goals behind Mike Gartner, who is seventh on the NHL career list. Wayne Gretzky holds the record of 894.

Jaromir Jagr is the most recent NHL player to reach the 700-goal milestone, and he too joined this elite club against the New Jersey Devils on March 1, 2014.

Alex Ovechkin Becomes 8th NHL Player with 700 Goals was originally published on theteam980.com

