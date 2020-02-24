While Pusha T has made quite the name for himself as one of the most viscous lyricists ever he is showing that he also capable of grace. He putting one of his newest tracks on ice in honor of his fallen comrade.

As spotted on Complex the Virginia Beach MC has pulled his most recent offering from the public. “Hunting Season” finds Push trading verses with Jadakiss as both position their bars around the theme of pursuing rappers to place on their personal mantles. The track includes lines such as “I’ve got a couple rappers heads on the wall of my crib”.

Over the weekend he took to his Instagram to explain the decision to remove the cut from all streaming services. “‘Hunting Season’ was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death, me and Kiss made an incredible song,” he wrote. “With that being said, the whole concept of ‘Hunting Season’ and the hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t sitting [well] with me while mourning [the] death of Pop Smoke. Rest in Peace POP and condolences to his family.”

“Hunting Season” is the third selection to be released from Jadakiss’ upcoming Ignatius album. He also expressed his condolences to Pop Smoke’s family during a recent sit down with BET.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Pusha T Pulls Jadakiss Collab “Hunting Season” In Memory Of Pop Smoke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: