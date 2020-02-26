The Game Says The Internet Forces “Wack Ass Music” Onto Listeners

The Game might be done with releasing new music but the West Coast rapper still has strong opinions regarding the industry. Taking to Twitter, Game said that the Internet forces “wack ass music” on its listeners and he also dispensed wisdom for younger Hip-Hop artists in an earlier Twitter chat.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday (Feb. 25), the rapper born Jayceon Taylor fired off the first of a series of tweets that showcased him taking aim at an industry that has been kinder to him than not.

“The internet forces you to listen to wack ass music. It’s so much of it, you’re brainwashed to thinkin the sh*t actually sound like sumn,” Game tweeted.

Three days prior (Feb. 22), Game launched into a similar string of thought.

“This rap sh*t will KILL YOU. Literally. The labels sign young artists to slave deals & their only concern is how they can use you to make more money. They don’t even advertise or market you no more, they let u do it yourself on IG while they sit back, steal & wait 4 the next you,” Game wrote.

He added, “Stay INDEPENDENT. OWN your masters. Do the work yourself & the payoff will be worth it. Almost 20 years in music & not once did anyone tell me this. Sh*t, I’m still waiting on them to tell YOU.

The Game has ample time on his hand considering that he released his final studio album, Born 2 Rap, last year to critical acclaim. It isn’t clear if he’ll make a comeback to the game but what we can say is that he’s still passionate about the culture of Hip-Hop.

Does The Game have a point? If you agree or disagree, sound off in the comments section.

