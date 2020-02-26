Takeaways from Ron Rivera’s press conference at NFL Combine

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera spoke Wednesday afternoon at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, at which he touched on several topics. He addressed the quarterback situation, filling out their roster, and what he looks for in the draft.

Since coming to Washington, Rivera has made it no secret that Dwayne Haskins will have to earn the starting quarterback position in 2020. Despite, having only played nine games in his rookie season, Rivera liked what he saw out of Haskins down the stretch of the season, especially in the game against Detroit.

The Redskins, however, have made it known that they are still keeping their options open in the draft and in free-agency.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Rivera echos what he said in his introductory press conference about the young talent in Washington being a huge factor in his decision to join the team. Washington had a number of first year players see the field this year and have a great impact, ultimately leading them to be named ESPN’s number one most productive rookie class in the NFL.

“The young players drafter over the past three years drew me to this roster,” said Rivera.

With a lot of their production coming from their rookies, who are not affecting the salary cap too much, the Redskins will be able to target some heavy hitters in free agency for the next couple of years or so.

Rivera was also asked about what he’s going to do about replacing Josh Norman. This may be the biggest position the Redskins have to address this off season, with the Redskins have parted ways with Norman and rumors of Quinton Dunbar wanting or not wanting to be traded.

The Redskins have quite a few young guys in Jimmy Moreland, Fabian Moreau, and Aaron Colvin that may have a future in the corner back position. The Redskins, however, may also try to land a corner in free-agency.

With the team transitioning to a 4-3 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, players will have to expand their roles and employ different aspects of their skill set. Rivera notes that he likes guys that can play multiple positions, alluding to Cole Holcomb as an example of “the kind of player you look for in the draft”.

If you missed any of Ron Rivera's Wednesday press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine that aired on The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn

Takeaways from Ron Rivera’s press conference at NFL Combine was originally published on theteam980.com

