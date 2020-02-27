The sneaker game can be ruthless. Police are on the lookout for an armed robber who liberated a North Carolina sneaker store of three (3) pairs of Travis Scott‘s highly-anticipated Nike SB Dunks.

The Asheville Police Department posted a message on Twitter seeking info on the perpetrator who stuck up local sneaker destination Sole82.

“APD requesting info on an armed robbery that occurred at Sole82 shoe boutique on Merrimon Ave. Suspect wearing dark clothing & mask pointed gun at employee. Suspect stole 3 pairs of Nike SB Low Dunk Travis Scott sneakers valued at $1,175/pair,” read the message.

According to APD, on Tuesday (February 25), a Sole82 employee was closing the store when he was approached by a man wearing black clothing and a black mask. The suspect made off with the aforementioned kicks. Although the cops used a K9 unit to try to track the perp, they were unsuccessful.

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk isn’t set to properly drop until Saturday, February 29 for $150 at retail. The shoe, or at least this colorway, won’t be dropping on the SNKRS app, thus the exorbitant, $1000+ resale prices. So this caper definitely sounds like an inside job since the suspect clearly knew the shoes were already on the premises and at what time to strike.

If you want to cop a pair without pointing a gun at someone, you can find a list of retailers who will be carry the shoe right here. You might want to holla at the plug, just to be sure.

APD requesting info on an armed robbery that occurred at Sole82 shoe boutique on Merrimon Ave. Suspect wearing dark clothing & mask pointed gun at employee. Suspect stole 3 pairs of Nike SB Low Dunk Travis Scott sneakers valued at $1,175/pair. Info? 828-252-1110 or 828-255-5050. pic.twitter.com/4HvRVkjW5F — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) February 26, 2020

[H/T High Snobiety]

Run The Kicks: Armed Robber Steals 3 Pairs Of Travis Scott Nike SB Dunks In North Carolina was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: