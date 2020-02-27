Local players to watch out for in 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 337 draft eligible players have been invited to this year’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.The list of participants was released earlier this month and it includes nine players from the DMV.

Here’s a breakdown of the local players participating at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young (DeMatha Catholic High School): Young led the nation this past season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 12 starts, which was enough to earn him first-team Associated Press All-American honors, as well as the Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks and Bronko Nagurski Awards for the top defender or defensive lineman in the country.

Penn State linebacker Cameron Brown (Bullis School): Started every game except one for the Nittany Lions over the past two seasons, and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 after posting 72 tackles, two sacks and four pass break-ups.

Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter (Gwynn Park): Coulter decided to forgo his senior seasons after he was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2019, reeling in 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. He managed 14.4 yards per catch during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager (Calvert Hall): Cager began his career at Miami University where he played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman, recording 8 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. After tearing his right ACL in the preseason of his sophomore year, he bounced back with 16 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. In 2018, Cager started 12 of 13 games for the Hurricanes, leading the team with six receiving touchdowns. Cager was then recruited to Georgia as a graduate transfer after the Bulldogs lost their top three receivers to the 2019 NFL draft. There he caught 33 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama corner back Trevon Diggs (Avalon School): Diggs, brother of Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, initially began his career at Alabama playing offense, defense, and special teams, but committed fully to defense in 2017. After suffering a broken foot half-way through his junior season, Diggs returned in 2019 and picked up third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC honors after recording 37 tackles, intercepting three passes, and breaking up eight passes.

Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (Riverdale Baptist): Hightower spent two years at Hinds Community College, running track and playing football, before transferring to Boise State. In 2019, his second and final season at Boise State, Hightower earned second-team All-Mountain West honors, leading the team in receiving yards (51 rec, 953 yards, 18.5 per reception, and eight touchdowns). He also was their primary kick returner, averaging 24.6 yards per return with one score.

Wake Forest offensive lineman Justin Herron (Bullis School): In 2017, Herron earned All-ACC third-team honors. He sustained an ACL injury in the 2018 season opener, so Herron returned as a starter and team captain in 2019, ultimately earning a Senior Bowl invite. Herron played right tackle as redshirt freshman, but served as the team’s left tackle in his other three seasons.

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (St. John’s College High School): Lewis battled several injuries during his stint in Tuscaloosa, but he finished his 2019 season strong, recording 31 tackles, six sacks and two pass breakups in 11 games (3 starts).

Rhode Island wide receiver Aaron Parker (Gwynn Park): Parker, Isaiah Coulter’s cousin, was named first-team all-conference his sophomore and junior seasons at Rhode Island, having led the CAA in receiving yards with 972 on 61 catches, while also scoring 10 touchdowns in 2018. In his senior season, he led the conference in receptions (81) and again in receiving yards (1,224). He also had nine touchdowns, which was enough for him to receiver second-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team All-CAA honors.

On-field workouts, drills and the almighty 40-yard dash begin Thursday.

