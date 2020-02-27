Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For Debut Album ‘Suga’

Megan Thee Stallion is putting us on notice early, “Hot Girl Summer, take 2, is coming when her debut album, Suga drops and now we know exactly when to expect her project.

With her latest single “B.I.T.C.H.” still buzzing, we already knew that Meg’s highly-anticipated project will feature big names like SZA, Pharrell, and Juicy J will be a part of the project, but now we have even more details. Last week Rolling Stone revealed the Houston rapper was on the cover of the publications second annual “Women Shaping the Future” alongside Normani and SZA, who disclosed to fans would be her last cover/photoshoot.

Speaking with the famed publication, Megan spilled the beans on when the Hotties can expect the album revealing it will be dropping on May 2, her late mother’s birthday. Being that day is a Saturday, we won’t be surprised if it comes the day before on May 1. The “Big Ole Freak” crafter also touched on a bevy of topics including finishing college, her mother passing away, crazy rumors, her private life, and more.

When asked about G-Eazy and other rumors involving her:

“These are my immediate girlfriends, and we all have a lot of guy friends. But now, it’s just a public thing. People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight?” she asks. “They’re just doing this shit because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it. I have a little anxiety because I’m still going through the grief from losing my mother and my grandmother. Then I have to get on the internet and see these motherfuckers talking about me? That shit really be pissing me off sometimes.”

About working with Pharrell:

“I would go in and write a song, and the beat would sound one way, but by the time he gets done to it, it’s a whole new song. I had never worked with a producer before that goes back in on his own beats and changes a bunch of stuff, like post-production. ‘Wow, these beats don’t even be done? That’s crazy.’ ”

On trying to broaden her sound:

“When I started making music, I was making music that I liked. I’m making ratchet shit, turn up shit. I’m doing me. I wasn’t thinking about anybody else in my music. I wasn’t thinking about kids, and I’m not thinking about other races. I wasn’t thinking about anybody but me and my brand, but when I go, and I see these other artists, and when I go to some of my friend’s shows, and I’m looking at who’s in the crowd, and I’m looking at even my god-sister, they’re six, seven, eight, and they’re singing my songs. I’m like, ‘Okay. Let me give y’all something a little deeper because I definitely want to grow with my music. I want to grow up with my music. That was me making music as a freshman in college.”

We ready for that album. You can read the full cover story here.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For Debut Album ‘Suga’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: